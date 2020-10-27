LSV Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $39,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in Toyota Motor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TM. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Toyota Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

TM stock opened at $132.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.46 and a 200 day moving average of $127.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $108.01 and a 52 week high of $145.41.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $2.84. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.52 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 7.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

