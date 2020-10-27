LSV Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,461,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668,852 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.71% of Rent-A-Center worth $43,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.55.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $683.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.96 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. Analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

