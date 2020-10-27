LSV Asset Management Boosts Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,274,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.19% of Select Medical worth $88,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 93.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 49,865 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Select Medical by 462.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 73,752 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,621 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 18,187 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,510,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $1,700,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

NYSE SEM opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael E. Tarvin sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Select Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Select Medical from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.