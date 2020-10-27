LSV Asset Management Boosts Stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,461,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668,852 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.71% of Rent-A-Center worth $43,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 37.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 7.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $683.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 51.79%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

