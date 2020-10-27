LSV Asset Management Boosts Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,265,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,230 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ciena were worth $89,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 294.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,847,000 after buying an additional 4,615,896 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Ciena by 45.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,423,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,808 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 21.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,989,000 after purchasing an additional 391,611 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Ciena by 503.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 463,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,098,000 after purchasing an additional 386,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the second quarter worth $20,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Ciena from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Colliers Secur. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.62.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $120,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,864. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.49 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

