LSV Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 3,649.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 487,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $33,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Emcor Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 852,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,369,000 after buying an additional 59,591 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,605,000 after acquiring an additional 267,572 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 167.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 75,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,889,000 after acquiring an additional 34,260 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EME. Zacks Investment Research raised Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Sidoti raised Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Emcor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

EME opened at $69.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.77. Emcor Group Inc has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.57%.

In other Emcor Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $770,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emcor Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.