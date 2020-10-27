LSV Asset Management Acquires 948,323 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,883,284 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 948,323 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.55% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $167,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4,232.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 30,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.68.

NYSE BK opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $51.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

