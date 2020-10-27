LSV Asset Management Acquires 217,524 Shares of TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,569,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 217,524 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.20% of TRI Pointe Group worth $28,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.60.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $826.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TRI Pointe Group news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $212,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,958,513.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. B.Riley Securit raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, 140166 raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRI Pointe Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

