LSV Asset Management Acquires 208,220 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 208,220 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $91,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 381.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $125.57 on Tuesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $156.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain acquired 8,060 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,100,351.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,518.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $34,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,531 shares in the company, valued at $8,123,600.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,696 shares of company stock worth $360,789. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

