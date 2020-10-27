Loop Capital Increases Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $164.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $136.00 to $164.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.73.

AVY stock opened at $139.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $145.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 35.15%.

In related news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $723,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

