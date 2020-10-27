LKQ (LKQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LKQ to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.79. LKQ has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A number of research firms have commented on LKQ. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.22.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

