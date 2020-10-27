LKQ (LKQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LKQ to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of LKQ stock opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.79. LKQ has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
LKQ Company Profile
LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
