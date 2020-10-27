Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) vs. HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Financial Analysis

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) and Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get HealthStream alerts:

This table compares HealthStream and Livongo Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthStream $254.11 million 2.63 $15.77 million $0.44 47.55 Livongo Health $170.20 million 81.57 -$55.27 million ($1.01) -135.32

HealthStream has higher revenue and earnings than Livongo Health. Livongo Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthStream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HealthStream and Livongo Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthStream 0 3 0 0 2.00 Livongo Health 0 5 12 0 2.71

HealthStream currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.72%. Livongo Health has a consensus target price of $98.65, suggesting a potential downside of 27.82%. Given HealthStream’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HealthStream is more favorable than Livongo Health.

Volatility and Risk

HealthStream has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Livongo Health has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.9% of HealthStream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Livongo Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of HealthStream shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Livongo Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HealthStream and Livongo Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthStream 7.25% 4.44% 3.10% Livongo Health -12.76% -4.86% -3.71%

Summary

HealthStream beats Livongo Health on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services. It also provides applications for learning, compensation management, succession planning, competency management, disclosure management, simulation-based education, quality management, and industry training. In addition, the company offers VerityStream, a SaaS-based solution for recruiting, application submission, verification of licensure and other credentials, privileging, appointments by credentialing committees, enrollment, network management, onboarding, and performance evaluation; EchoCredentialing and MSOW platforms that manage medical staff credentialing and privileging processes for hospitals; EchoOneApp, a provider enrollment platform for medical groups; CredentialMyDoc, a SaaS-based solution to credential and enroll providers with payers for reimbursement, and to apply and maintain privileges, primarily in ambulatory care settings; and EchoAccess, a platform to support hospital call centers with physician referral and provider directories functionalities. Further, it provides NurseGrid Mobile, an application for nurses to manage and share their schedules, swap shifts, communicate with one another, and to coordinate work and non-work activities. The company offers its solutions in healthcare industry companies that include private, not-for-profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc. provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications. Its products include Livongo for Diabetes, Livongo for Hypertension, Livongo for Prediabetes and Weight Management, and Livongo for Behavioral Health by myStrength. The company was formerly known as EosHealth, Inc. and changed its name to Livongo Health, Inc. in 2014. Livongo Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.