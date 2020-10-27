Livongo Health (LVGO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Livongo Health to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.17. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Livongo Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

Shares of LVGO opened at $136.67 on Tuesday. Livongo Health has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $151.05. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.33 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 19.51 and a current ratio of 19.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.04 and a 200-day moving average of $95.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LVGO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Livongo Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark cut shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $62.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.94.

In related news, Director Philip D. Green sold 30,000 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $3,689,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Glen Tullman sold 422,000 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $52,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,348,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,850,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 691,865 shares of company stock worth $86,180,389. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.