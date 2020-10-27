LivePerson (LPSN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect LivePerson to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. LivePerson has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at -1.57–1.52 EPS and its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at -0.36–0.34 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.00 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.08% and a negative net margin of 33.59%. On average, analysts expect LivePerson to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of LPSN opened at $56.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 1.40. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.38.

In other LivePerson news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $107,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $132,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,921,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,466. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LPSN shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on LivePerson from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on LivePerson from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on LivePerson from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on LivePerson from $34.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on LivePerson from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.21.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.