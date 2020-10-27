Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Rating Increased to Neutral at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LNN. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Lindsay from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Lindsay from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.60.

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $110.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.05 and a 200-day moving average of $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 0.24. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $120.51.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.97 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lindsay will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 67.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Lindsay by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Lindsay during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Lindsay by 1.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lindsay by 7.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

