Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LLNW. Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist started coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Limelight Networks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Northland Securities cut Limelight Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley Securities cut their target price on Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.34.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $3.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $474.86 million, a PE ratio of -77.80 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter Amaral sold 36,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $209,334.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 15,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $95,281.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,751 shares of company stock worth $1,222,727. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,240,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,934,000 after buying an additional 87,246 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,175,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,088,000 after purchasing an additional 492,356 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 922.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,543,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,646,000 after purchasing an additional 115,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 133,226 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

