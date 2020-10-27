Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Cut to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $9.00.

LLNW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist started coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley Securities reduced their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.34.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.80 and a beta of 0.53. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.94 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 15,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $95,281.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Amaral sold 36,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $209,334.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,727. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

