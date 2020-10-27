Lifesci Capital Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Lifesci Capital reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AGLE. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.31.
Aeglea Bio Therapeutics stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $342.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 150.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 471,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.
About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.
Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.