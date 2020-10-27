Lifesci Capital Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Lifesci Capital reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AGLE. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.31.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $342.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 150.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 471,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

