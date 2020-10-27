Lifesci Capital Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Lifesci Capital in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.
AGLE opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $342.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.82. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 219.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 150.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.
About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.
Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?
Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.