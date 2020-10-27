Lifesci Capital Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Lifesci Capital in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.

AGLE opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $342.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.82. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 219.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 150.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

