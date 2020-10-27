Lifesci Capital Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Lifesci Capital reissued their outperform rating on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.31.

Get Aeglea Bio Therapeutics alerts:

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 219.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 150.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 44.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.