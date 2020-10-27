Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Life Storage in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Life Storage’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

NYSE:LSI opened at $116.61 on Tuesday. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $67.31 and a 12-month high of $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.82.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). Life Storage had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Life Storage’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.16%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 166.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the second quarter worth $57,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 40.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

