Lawson Products (LAWS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). Lawson Products had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.77 million. On average, analysts expect Lawson Products to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

LAWS opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.67. Lawson Products has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.57 million, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.97.

In other Lawson Products news, SVP Matthew Jay Brown sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $70,130.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAWS. BidaskClub upgraded Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Lawson Products in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lawson Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lawson Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.