Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Lam Research by 137.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total transaction of $5,211,193.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,965,024 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.67.

LRCX opened at $347.63 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $387.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $335.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

