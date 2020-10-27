Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to announce earnings of $5.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.65. Lam Research reported earnings of $4.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year earnings of $22.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.81 to $22.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $24.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.55 to $25.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.67.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,655 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total value of $6,546,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total transaction of $5,211,193.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,667 shares of company stock worth $22,965,024. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 146,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 58,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $5,068,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $347.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $387.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

