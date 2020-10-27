La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Stake Lifted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,343,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,454 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.92% of La-Z-Boy worth $42,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 30.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 15.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the second quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LZB opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.22. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.43.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.74 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.07%. La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 42,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,496,142.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,713,077.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LZB. Sidoti raised La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on La-Z-Boy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. La-Z-Boy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

