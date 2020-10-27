L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.55. L Brands reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LB. B. Riley lifted their target price on L Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. MKM Partners upgraded L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on L Brands from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on L Brands from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on L Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.95.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,270,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in L Brands by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in L Brands by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after purchasing an additional 401,037 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LB opened at $34.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51. L Brands has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $35.41.

L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

