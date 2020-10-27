Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) & Smart Global (OTCMKTS:SGH) Financial Survey

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) and Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Kyocera alerts:

This table compares Kyocera and Smart Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyocera $14.71 billion 1.46 $991.03 million $2.74 21.68 Smart Global $1.12 billion 0.54 -$1.14 million $1.81 13.78

Kyocera has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Global. Smart Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kyocera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Kyocera has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart Global has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kyocera and Smart Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyocera 6.41% 3.92% 3.02% Smart Global -0.10% 16.80% 5.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kyocera and Smart Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyocera 0 0 0 0 N/A Smart Global 0 2 4 0 2.67

Smart Global has a consensus target price of $35.67, suggesting a potential upside of 42.95%. Given Smart Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Smart Global is more favorable than Kyocera.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Kyocera shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Smart Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kyocera beats Smart Global on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets. The company's Semiconductor Components Group segment provides inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and multilayer printing wiring boards for electronic components and devices, such as crystal components, SAW devices, and CMOS/CCD sensors for communication infrastructures and automotive-related markets. Its Electronic Devices Group segment offers electronic components and devices comprising capacitors, crystal devices, connectors, power semiconductor devices, etc., as well as printing devices for the information and communications equipment, industrial equipment, and automotive markets. The company's Communications Group segment provides smartphones, mobile phones, and communication modules for in-vehicle installation and Internet of Things market; and information systems, telecommunication, and engineering services. Its Document Solutions Group offers printers, multifunctional products, document solutions, and supplies; and enterprise contents management and business process outsourcing services for document-related business. The company's Life & Environment Group segment provides solar modules for commercial and residential uses; solar energy products, including storage batteries and energy management systems; medical devices, such as prosthetic joints and dental prosthetics; jewelry; and kitchen accessories, including ceramic knives. It offers its products through sales personnel, sales companies, and third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Kyoto Ceramic Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Kyocera Corporation in 1982. Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements. It also provides flash memory, USB, and serial advanced technology attachment products primarily for use in communications equipment, printers, servers and storage products, switches, and routers; and aerospace, automotive, and defense industries, as well as industrial applications. In addition, the company provides networking, storage, and compute solutions, as well as HPC software to manage and use on premise and cloud computing clusters. Further, it offers supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. sells its products to OEMs through direct sales force and independent sales representatives in North America, Latin America, Asia, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Saleen Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SMART Global Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.