Kontoor Brands (KTB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $349.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.27 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 734.11%. The business’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kontoor Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.19. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $43.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KTB shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. BofA Securities raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.91.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.