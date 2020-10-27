KLA (KLAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect KLA to post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter. KLA has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 2.42-3.06 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $2.42-3.06 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. KLA had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 63.04%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect KLA to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $198.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.23. KLA has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $223.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $167.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $182.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.88.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.42, for a total value of $286,626.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,118.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.59, for a total transaction of $360,002.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,665.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,994 shares of company stock worth $12,026,924. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

