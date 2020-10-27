KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at $2,062,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in KLA by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in KLA by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in KLA by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 177,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,467,000 after purchasing an additional 80,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $7,401,539.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $204,563.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,580.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,994 shares of company stock valued at $12,026,924 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $198.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.23. KLA Corporation has a twelve month low of $110.19 and a twelve month high of $223.54. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. KLA had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on KLA from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on KLA from $182.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KLA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.88.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

