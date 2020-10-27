Kilroy Realty (KRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KRC opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.73.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

