Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,618 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,332 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,618 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.