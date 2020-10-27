KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,565,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 413,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.08% of KeyCorp worth $126,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 305.7% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $157,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 125,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in KeyCorp by 41.9% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 27,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America cut shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

