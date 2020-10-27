Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,212 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

Shares of WMT opened at $142.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $151.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

