Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,210 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 4.7% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1,048.0% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 44,690 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 40,797 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,647 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 32,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 13.4% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

