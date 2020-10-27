JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $92.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised Hasbro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Hasbro from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hasbro from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.35.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $83.40 on Friday. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.69 and a 200-day moving average of $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3,542.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 46.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

