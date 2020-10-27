JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,601,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,835,783 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.9% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.15% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $442,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $101.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $308.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.49.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.