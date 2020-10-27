JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Independent Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $101.24 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.49. The company has a market cap of $308.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.