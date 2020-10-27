John Feliks Burzynski Sells 50,000 Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) (TSE:OSK) Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.62, for a total value of C$181,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 789,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,858,714.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, John Feliks Burzynski sold 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$37,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, John Feliks Burzynski sold 17,400 shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.60, for a total value of C$62,640.00.

TSE OSK opened at C$3.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 10.88. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.67 and a 52 week high of C$4.85.

Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) (TSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Mining Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.30.

About Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

