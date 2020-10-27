Joanna Bailey Sells 20,000 Shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) (TSE:LGD) Stock

Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) (TSE:LGD) Senior Officer Joanna Bailey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.93, for a total value of C$38,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$332,056.50.

Joanna Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) alerts:

On Tuesday, October 20th, Joanna Bailey sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$94,800.00.

Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) stock opened at C$1.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $456.23 million and a P/E ratio of -46.50. Liberty Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.53 and a twelve month high of C$2.40.

Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) (TSE:LGD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

LGD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.80 price objective on shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) from C$2.70 to C$2.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

About Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO)

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project covering an area of 7,630 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 400 federal lode claims covering 3,713 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.