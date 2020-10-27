JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,131,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 342,605 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.98% of JetBlue Airways worth $92,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBLU. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 8.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 355,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 177.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 577,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after acquiring an additional 368,970 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Easwaran Sundaram sold 31,824 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $411,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,959.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $90,901.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,965.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. BidaskClub raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.16). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

