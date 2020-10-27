Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Mattel, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mattel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 51.02% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MAT. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mattel from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.46.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $13.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $14.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mattel by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,656,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after buying an additional 813,716 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Mattel by 9.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after acquiring an additional 32,836 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Mattel by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 496,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

