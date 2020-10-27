Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on ICON Public Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ICON Public in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $6.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICON Public’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 12.03%.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America cut ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $191.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.78. ICON Public has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $215.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in ICON Public by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ICON Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

