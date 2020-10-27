Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Snap-on in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will earn $2.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.72. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.21 EPS.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.60.

Snap-on stock opened at $164.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $172.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,034 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 17.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 8.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 226,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,689,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.3% during the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 43.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total transaction of $2,047,995.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $4,141,791.50. Insiders have sold 42,713 shares of company stock worth $6,709,767 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

