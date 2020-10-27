Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report issued on Sunday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 501.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 60,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 50,293 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,325,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,330,000 after buying an additional 152,465 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.