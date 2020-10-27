Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Price Target to $9.00

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Frontline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Frontline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.07.

NYSE FRO opened at $6.10 on Friday. Frontline has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.66 million. Frontline had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 32.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,510,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

