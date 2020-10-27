Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Price Target to $9.00

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on FRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Frontline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Frontline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.07.
NYSE FRO opened at $6.10 on Friday. Frontline has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 32.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.90%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,510,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Frontline
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.
