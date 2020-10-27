Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Price Target to $2.50

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.77 million, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.94. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Research analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $194,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

