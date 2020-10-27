Jefferies Financial Group Cuts DHT (NYSE:DHT) Price Target to $6.50

DHT (NYSE:DHT) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DHT. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DHT has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.85.

DHT stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $8.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $732.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of -0.18.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.03). DHT had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 36.38%. The firm had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. DHT’s quarterly revenue was up 231.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DHT will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,416,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of DHT by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 712,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 525,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of DHT by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 365,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

