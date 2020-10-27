Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Calix, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Calix in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Calix from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Calix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

NYSE:CALX opened at $25.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. Calix has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $27.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Calix by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

