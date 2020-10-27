Jefferies Financial Group Comments on APHRIA INC-TS’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:APH)

APHRIA INC-TS (TSE:APH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for APHRIA INC-TS in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for APHRIA INC-TS’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of APHRIA INC-TS in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of APHRIA INC-TS in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

APHRIA INC-TS stock opened at C$15.15 on Monday. APHRIA INC-TS has a 12 month low of C$7.51 and a 12 month high of C$24.75.

APHRIA INC-TS (TSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$144.84 million.

